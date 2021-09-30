Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,833 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 455.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

