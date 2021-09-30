Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

CRZBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

