Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

CMCSA stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

