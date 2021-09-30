Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

COHU opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

