Coann Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,195 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Entergy accounts for about 3.1% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

