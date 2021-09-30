CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 2 1 3.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and CNB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.61 $60.35 million $0.75 55.51 CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.13 $32.74 million $2.60 9.49

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 37.01% 10.91% 1.49% CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 176.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

