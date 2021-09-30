CNA Financial Corp Sells 1,951 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE DAVA traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,417. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.