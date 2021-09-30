CNA Financial Corp Raises Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $267,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,514 shares of company stock worth $1,588,632 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 14,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,165. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.