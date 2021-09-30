CNA Financial Corp Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 19,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

