CNA Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 2.1% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 59,409 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.99. 21,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

