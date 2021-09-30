Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.