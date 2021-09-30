Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after acquiring an additional 401,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,980. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.