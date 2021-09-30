Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,899 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

