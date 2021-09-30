Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.77. 116,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

