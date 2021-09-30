Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $436.06. 348,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $323.72 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.