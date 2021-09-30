Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

