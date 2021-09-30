Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Civeo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,657 shares of company stock worth $860,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

