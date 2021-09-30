Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Shares of CZBT stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
