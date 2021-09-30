Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of CZBT stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which provides banking services. It provides retail and commercial banking that includes commercial and consumer demand and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial and consumer loans, Internet banking, brokerage services, safe deposit boxes and other miscellaneous services incidental to the operation of a commercial bank.

