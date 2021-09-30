Citigroup Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $7.03 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $286.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

