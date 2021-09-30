Citigroup Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

