Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Valvoline by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,164,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 58,344 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VVV opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

