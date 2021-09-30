Citigroup Inc. Buys 73,211 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,211 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Epizyme worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $524.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

