Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,428 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $109.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

