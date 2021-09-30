Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

