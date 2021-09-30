Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.29% of Cano Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $116,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 over the last ninety days.

NYSE CANO opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.