Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,392 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 362,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of CAKE opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

