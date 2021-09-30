Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $389.26 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

