Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $645.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $655.74 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $236,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 4,424.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPR stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

