Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 3.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,003,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $203.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.72. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

