Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 128129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

