CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 4,616 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.