CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 6,029 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

