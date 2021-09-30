CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 123,155 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.13% of SSR Mining worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

