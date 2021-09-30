CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

