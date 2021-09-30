CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

