CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,909 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

