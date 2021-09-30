CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 682 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

