CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$47.60 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$25.38 and a 1 year high of C$48.34. The stock has a market cap of C$15.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

