CIBC Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TSE:TA opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.15.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.