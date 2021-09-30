Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 70.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 32.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.551 dividend. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

