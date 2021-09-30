Chonk (CHONK) Price Tops $57.16 on Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $63,846.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.16 or 0.00131137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00120176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00169687 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

