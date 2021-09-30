Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 5.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 3,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,246,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

