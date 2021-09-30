Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading Down 0.1%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chesswood Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.