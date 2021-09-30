Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.04

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.04 and traded as high as C$7.13. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 196,798 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

