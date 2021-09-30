ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $12.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $34.04 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $41.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $66.73 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of CCXI opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

