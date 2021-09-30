ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $932,004.73 and approximately $91,588.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,317.61 or 0.99990775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002323 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

