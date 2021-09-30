Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,760 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.78% of Utz Brands worth $53,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.