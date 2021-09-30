Champlain Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $772,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,053. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

