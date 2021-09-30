Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $82.37 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 994,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,315. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 145.45, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

