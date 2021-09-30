Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vapotherm worth $35,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of VAPO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 1,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,191. The firm has a market cap of $599.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.